Absconding murder convict arrested

KATHMANDU: An absconding murder convict has been arrested by a police team deployed from the Metropolitan Crime Division, Teku, on Monday.

Kamal Jhyaple, 25, of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality-7 in Dhading District currently residing in Basundhara-3 in Kathmandu was arrested from Gongabu, Ganeshthan.

The Patan High Court on July 7, 2015, had sentenced Tamang to life in prison for 10 years after he was found guilty of murdering Yurung Tamang by striking with a stone on Tamang’s head January 14, 2015.

Police have handed over Jhyaple to the Kathmandu District Court.

