Absconding rape convict lands in police net after 20 years

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Police in Udayapur district on Wednesday arrested an absconding rape convict after 20 years.

The arrestee has been identified as Ramsewak Chaudhary (48), alias Shekpa of Triyuga Municipality-11.

Chaudhary was arrested from Bahunitar in Udayapurgadhi Rural Municipality-1, according to information officer at Udayapur District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bed Prasad Gautam, .

The District Court, Udayapur had convicted Chaudhary of raping and sentenced him to three years in prison before he escaped, 20 years ago.

Meanwhile, the DPO has handed over the case to the district court.

