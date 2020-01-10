‘Act to ensure completion of projects’

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, January 9

Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Minister Basanta Kumar Nembang said the recent ninth amendment to the Public Procurement Regulation was meant to end the present trend of unnecessarily delaying development projects.

Speaking at a press conference in the district headquarters Phidim today, the minister expressed concern about the tendency among construction entrepreneurs to neglect completion of development projects on time.

“A number of national glory projects are either incomplete or are in bad shape due to policy-related weaknesses. Now that the regulation has been amended, the ones who keep hogging projects and not completing them on time will be punished while the ones who do quality work and complete projects on time will be rewarded,” said the minster.

