Action against five in connection with Rautahat prison escape

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: An investigation committee has submitted a report to District Administration Office, Rautahat, to initiate action against five persons in connection with the recent escape of a prisoner from Rautahat District Prison in Gaur.

Prisoner Ashok Raya Yadav, serving a sentence of 15 years, escaped from the prison after cutting an electric fence on the night of January 12. He had been serving the sentence since 2017 after he was convicted of carrying out kidnappings and other organised crimes.

The three-member investigation committee, formed under the direction of Chief District Officer, has presented the report citing extreme negligence on the part of four police personnel and prison office assistant Ekramul Hak. The report recommends departmental action against the five of them.

In line with the report, Rautahat District Police Office informed that it has suspended Police Constable Mahananda Prasad Yadav and Police Head Constable Niraj Kumar Singh.

Likewise, necessary action will be taken against office assistant Hak, Sub Inspector of Police Ram Sarobar Singh, and Assistant Sub Inspector of Police Dinanath Prasad Yadav.

The report includes fifteen-point suggestions stating that the number of prisoners should not exceed the optimum limit, monitoring through CCTV cameras must be made efficient, height of the prison walls must be increased, among others.

(Translated by Kriti Joshi, Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook