Action taken against ambulance driver who refused to transport patient

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Local administration of Dhading district is taking action against the ambulance driver who abdicated his responsibility and refused to transport a patient.

Driver Kishan Shrestha, associated with Maidi Health Post in Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality, had run away neglecting his duty despite being provided with necessary protective equipment. District Police Office (DPO), Dhading, issued a search for him following which he was arrested on Thursday.

He had refused to carry a youth from the rural municipality, who tested positive for coronavirus antibodies on Rapid Diagnostic Test on April 14. This had compelled the patient to drive himself on a motorcycle late that night to the District Hospital.

Information Officer at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rupak Khadka said that the driver has been charged for indecent behaviour.

Shrestha was arrested when agitated locals pressurised the administration to take action against him. He has been remanded into judicial custody for further investigation and action.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook