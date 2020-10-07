‘Action will be taken against black marketers’

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 6

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supply Lekhraj Bhatta today said that action would be taken against black marketers.

Speaking at a press meet organised in Dhangadi today, Minister Bhatta said that black marketing has increased of late. He added that black marketers would be sent to jail if the fine system did not control this malpractice.

Minister Bhatta said that the government was committed to carry out market monitoring continuously not only during the festivals. “Action will be taken against the black marketers,” he added.

Minister Bhatta said it was the government’s responsibility to manage today’s market as the price of some food items had been unreasonably been hiked. He said that special economic area would be established at Haraiya in Kailali and the Dhangadi-Attariya Corridor would be established and some industrial areas would also be established in different places.

Bhatta said that drilling had started for excavation of Phosphoride at Dogdakedar in Baitadi. “Industries will be established if the phosphoride test is successful,” he said.

