Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: One way vehicular movement has resumed along Muglin-Narayangadh road section on Tuesday after 36-hours of obstruction due to landslide triggered by days of incessant rainfall.

According to Shiva Khanal, Engineer at the Muglin-Narayangard road extension project, landslides had covered around 60 metres of road at Charkilo in Ichamanakamana Rural Municipality-6 in the district.

“We were unable to clear the road on Monday due to persistent rainfall and landslide. However, one way traffic resumed around 4:30 in the evening today,” engineer Khanal shared.

The area which lies 31.5 kilometers from Narayangadh is prone to landslips.

With the resumption of traffic, vehicles have headed to their respective destinations. However, vehicles departing to Kathmandu are stuck along Prithvi highway at Mawakhola bordering Chitwan and Dhading districts, wherein a bridge linking the roads was swept away by floods.

“We will try to clear the landslides debris to facilitate two-way vehicular movement along the road, Khanal added.

With the second wave of monsoon rains, landslides, floods due to persistent rainfall have claimed many lives and damaged property worth millions of rupees, while obstructing movement along major highways across the nation.

