Agreement penned between Nepal and Israel Chamber of Commerce

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: An agreement for co-work has been signed between Nepal Israel Chamber of Commerce and Industries (NICCI) and Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce (IACC), on Saturday.

The agreement has been signed by the Chair of NICCI, Shisir Bhatta and Vice-chair of IACC, Anat Bernstein Reich as representatives.

According to IACC, the Israel-Nepal Chamber of Commerce under IACC will be chaired by Anat Bernstein Reich.

As per the mutual agreement between NICCI and IACC, both the parties will work together for growth and development in the sectors including industry, transportation, tourism, technological assistance, agriculture, energy, education, infrastructure, among other areas of financial progress.

The bond between the two organisations was signed under the coordination of Dr Anjan Shakya, Nepali Ambassador to Israel.

This deal has further eased the mutual working mechanism for progress, prosperity, and financial strengthening of both the nations, shared Dr Shakya. He also took the opportunity to emphasise the need for empowerment of women workers in both the nations.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook