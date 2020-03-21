Alibaba’s Jack Ma to donate emergency supplies to Asian countries including Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Founder of the Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, has committed to donate emergency supplies to Asian countries including Nepal to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Ma today announced that Jack Ma Foundation will donate emergency supplies to Nepal, along with other Asian countries that are affected by or face high risk from COVID-19 transmission.

The Chinese business magnate took to social media to announce donation of 1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, ventilators and thermometers to to Afganistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ma, in a tweet, shared, “We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afganistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!”

On March 16, Ma had made a similar gesture announcing donation of supplies to US, inviting appreciation from all quarters for the philanthropist.

