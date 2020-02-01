Alital RM committee chair thrashed

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADI: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Alital Rural Municipality Committee Chair was thrashed in Dadeldhura on Friday.

A gang of masked persons thrashed the RM committee Chair Gyanendra Joshi while he was on his way to participate in a meeting in Ward No 3, said ASI Kamal Prasad Joshi of Alital Police Post. Joshi has received serious cuts and injuries on his legs, head and hands.

He is receiving treatment in Dhangadi. NCP Alital RM Committee member Chitra Bohora, who was accompanying Joshi, managed to flee the scene, said police.

A manhunt to nab the absconding culprits has been launched, said police. Meanwhile, issuing a press statement, NCP Dadeldhura condemned the incident and asked the government to book the guilty behind the incident.

A version of this article appears in print on February 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

