All-party meet held in Baluwatar

KATHMANDU: An all-party meeting under the convenorship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was held today at the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar.

According to Prime Minister Oli’s Press Advisor, Surya Thapa, the all-party meeting has concluded after nearly three hours of discussion, wherein various issues, including country’s geographical boundary were discussed.

Prime Minister, in the meeting, stressed the need for all parties to move forward with unconditional agreement on the geographical integrity, border issues, and nationality, stated Thapa. “Dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to solve the present issues pertaining to the boundary disputes.”

He further informed that PM Oli drew the attention of participating leaders on the need to make swift decision regarding the change in image of Nepal’s map on the coat-of-arms and further discuss other outstanding issues on constitution amendment.

An amendment of Schedule 3 of the Constitution is required as a step forward in this matter. The issuance of a new political map of Nepal incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani calls for the image of the map on the coat-of-arms to be corrected.

