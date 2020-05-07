All transit points closed in Kavrepalanchok

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KAVREPALANCHOK: All the transit points to Kavrepalanchok district have been closed from today in view of the growing risk of coronavirus transmission.

Movement of people have been strictly prohibited at transit points that borders with Sindhupalchok, Ramechhap, Sindhuli, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur and Makawanpur districts.

Vehicles, except those carrying essential goods, would not be allowed to enter Kavrepalanchok district, said Kavrepalanchok COVID-19 Prevention and Control Management Command Post.

All local level governments in the district have been urged to prohibit the entry of people and vehicles at their respective borders with other districts.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for spraying disinfectants on vehicles carrying essentials to Kathmandu via BP Highway through Kavrepalanchok district. These vehicles coming from Tarai would be disinfected at Mangaltaar of Roshi Rural Municipality.

Roshi Rural Municipality Chair Dal Bahadur Lama said, this measure has been adopted keeping in mind the coronavirus infection which has spread in some Tarai districts.

