KATHMANDU: Newly appointed Ambassador of Nepal to China, Mahendra Bahadur Pandey has taken oath of office and secrecy, today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath to Pandey amid a ceremony at Office of the President in attendance of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Other high-ranking government officials were also present at the ceremony.

