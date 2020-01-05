‘Ambiguous laws hit development work’

Himalayan News Service

Bara, January 4

Province 2 Chief Minister Lal Babu Raut said ambiguous laws formulated by the federal government had hindered development work at local levels.

Speaking at the 14th annual general assembly of Tarai Transport Entrepreneurs Association, in Simara today, CM Raut said the federal government has been creating obstacles in the functioning of local levels by formulating ambiguous laws and policies.

He said the provincial government could not carry out development work in favour of industry and entrepreneurs due to lack of clear laws and policies.

“The federal government has become a hindrance for development work,” he said, adding that jurisdiction of local levels should be clearly defined by law.

