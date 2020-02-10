Ambulance found smuggling wild animal carcass

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BAITADI: An ambulance provided by the Sudur Paschim Province government has been found used in smuggling wildlife.

This ambulance was provided to the Dilasaini Rural Municipality by the provincial government’s Ministry of Social Development. The ambulance (Su Pa Pra 01 001 Jha 346) was found carrying a carcass of a spotted deer in course of police checking on Sunday, Police Inspector Khagendra Saud said.

The ambulance was going towards Dilasaini from Kanchanpur when police intercepted it. According to Inspector Saud, Gokuleshwar-based Area Police Office found a dead chital (spotted deer) inside the ambulance in course of checking.

It has yet to learn where the animal was brought from, said police

Meanwhile, police have detained the driver Mahesh Bohara and impounded the vehicle, for necessary action. The carcass has been handed over to the Baitadi District Forest Office.

