Ambulance used in animal smuggling ceased

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: An ambulance provided by the Sudur Paschim province was found to be used for smuggling spotted deer, on Sunday.

Gokuleshwor-based Area Police Office impounded the ambulance (Sudurpaschim Pradesh 01-001 Jha 346) used by Dilasaini Rural Municipality of Baitadi district.

The driver of the ambulance Mahesh Bohara has been taken into custody for investigation, informed the police.

The provincial government had distributed 16 ambulances to the health institutions in Sudur Paschim last year in November.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

