Rishi Baral

POKHARA: An American national has been found dead at a hotel room in Pokhara-6, on Tuesday, police said.

According to District Police Office spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar KC, seventy-year-old Mark Schonefeld was found motionless at his hotel room in Dihikopatan this morning.

It has been learnt that the American tourist was staying in the hotel since last week.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

