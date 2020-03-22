ANFA initiates to help Govt to tackle COVID-19 threat

THT Online

KATHMANDU: All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has come forth to help the Government of Nepal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release issued by ANFA today, it has committed to providing specified physical infrastructures as a quarantine and isolation wards. if and when required by the government.

According to the press release, hostels of ANFA complex in Lalitpur and Football academy in Butwal, Dharan, including premises of Rautahat Women’s football academy will be made available to the government if required.

“All Nepalis should unite to combat this humanitarian crisis,” ANFA urged.

