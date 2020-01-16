Rural municipality honours four medical students

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kaski, January 15

Annapurna Rural Municipality in Kaski honoured different personalities, including four medical students, on the occasion of its seventh village assembly.

The rural municipality felicitated MBBS students — Ashish Adhikari, Subodh Adhikari, Ashish Poudel and Jenis Regmi. All those honoured are permanent residents of Annapurna Rural Municipality.

Annapurna RM Chair Yubaraj Kunwar and Vice-chair Sagun Gurung honoured the outstanding students with cash prize of Rs 50,000 each and a shawl. Rural Municipality Education Department Chief Balaram Bhugai informed that the local students pursuing MBBS were honoured to further encourage them in their academic pursuit.

Also felicitated on the occasion were past vice-chairpersons elected from previous structures of village panchayat and village development committees. Among the honoured were Indra Kumari Gurung, Indra Prasad Poudel, Kul Bahadur Gurung, Karna Bahadur Gurung, Dal Bahadur Gurung, Buddhisagar Poudel, Narayan Bahadur KC, Man Bahadur KC, Chitra Bahadur Gurung, Golman Gurung, Prem Bahadur Gurung, Rana Bahadur Gurung, Bijaya Gurung, Til Bahadur Gurung, Bil Bahadur Gurung and Punya Prasad Subedi.

Also on the occasion, the rural municipality feted athlete Sachin Gurung of Ghandruk, who secured the fourth position in the second Annapurna Marathon organised by Annapurna Century Tourism Committee in May/June 2019. Fifty-five-year-old marathon participant Min Bahadur BK was also honoured on the occasion. They were provided with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each along with shawl.

