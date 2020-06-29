THT Online

KATHMANDU: Yet another coronavirus infection related death has been reported in the country on Monday.

A man from Rautahat who was brought to Lalitpur-based Star Hospital for treatment on Saturday, at 4:00 pm, passed away on the same day.

The patient was in a critical condition when he arrived at the hospital and following the hospital’s protocol, he was admitted to the Covid-19 isolation ICU, Dr Anil Pokhrel, who oversees Coronavirus cases at the hospital, informed.

He was put in a ventilator and treated for four hours. Unfortunately, the patient succumbed to his ailments and was declared dead at 8:00 pm.

His swab sample was drawn after his death which was sent for PCR testing — the result for which came out positive on Monday morning, thus confirming that he had contracted the disease, making this a Covid-19 related fatality.

With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 29.

