KATHMANDU: Yet another coronavirus infection related death has been reported in the country on Monday.
A man from Rautahat who was brought to Lalitpur-based Star Hospital for treatment on Saturday, at 4:00 pm, passed away on the same day.
The patient was in a critical condition when he arrived at the hospital and following the hospital’s protocol, he was admitted to the Covid-19 isolation ICU, Dr Anil Pokhrel, who oversees Coronavirus cases at the hospital, informed.
He was put in a ventilator and treated for four hours. Unfortunately, the patient succumbed to his ailments and was declared dead at 8:00 pm.
His swab sample was drawn after his death which was sent for PCR testing — the result for which came out positive on Monday morning, thus confirming that he had contracted the disease, making this a Covid-19 related fatality.
With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 29.
RAUTAHAT, JUNE 27 As the authorities concerned failed to act effectively to stem the spread of COVID-19, the infection appears to have reached the community level in Rautahat. Just today, two ward chairpersons in Buadhimai Municipality were detected with the virus. The ward chairs are from Baudhi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Bullion price remained steady in the trading week between June 21 and 26. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 90,600 per tola on Sunday and on Monday gold price increased by Rs 400 a tola to settle a Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 A total of 1,176 Nepalis were brought home from six destinations today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 82 passengers from Hong Kong, 146 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 212 from Australia. Meanwhile, the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 28 With the easing of the coronavirus-lockdown, more people are up and about, especially in the morning and evening either walking or jogging with face masks on. This 'phenomenon', however, is not actually considered to be wise as it might lead to health hazards. Avoid exerc Read More...
LOS ANGELES: “The Young and the Restless” won best drama at the first virtual Daytime Emmys along with three acting trophies on Friday night, with some winners speaking out about racial injustice. Ellen DeGeneres accepted the trophy for best entertainment talk show for her self-titled program Read More...
POKHARA: A person died while his spouse sustained injures after a landslide buried their house in Galyang Municipality-1 of Syangja district on Sunday morning. The landslide caused by a heavy continuous downpour buried the house at around 3:00 am today, killing Yam Bahadur BK (49) while injuring Read More...
TANAHUN: A one-year-old baby, who was under observation at GP Koirala Respiratory Treatment Center at Belchautra in Shuklagand Municipality, has returned home post recovery from coronavirus infection. The toddler and his mother were kept at the isolation ward of the treatment centre upon their re Read More...
DAMAULI: The Shankha (conch-shell) at Chhabdi Barahi Temple in Byas Municipality-14 of Tanahun district has been missing since Saturday night. According to police, the Shankha, an emblem of Lord Vishnu as per Hinduism, which is used as trumpet during rituals, was stolen. Chhabdi Police Station's Read More...