Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ: A 60-year-old Indian national that had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, passed away this morning while undergoing treatment. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital, Birgunj.

The deceased who was currently staying at Adarshanagar in Birgunj Metropolitan City-10 was diabetic and had underlying heart ailments.

The patient, on suspicion of having contracted coronavirus infection had gone for PCR test in Narayani Hospital Lab and was awaiting result. However, he was admitted to Birgunj Health Care Hospital after his health deteriorated on Saturday.

After he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies during the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) there, he was referred to Gandak Hospital, informed Dr Uday Narayan Singh, in-charge of Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital.

“The patient was in a critical condition when he was brought to the hospital, we immediately admitted him to the ICU and started treatment,” informed Dr Singh. He was later kept in a ventilator after his condition worsened at around 10:00 pm yesterday, but he breathed his last at 6:00 am today, Dr Singh added. The PCR report is awaited.

Prior to this, Parsa district has recorded eight deaths due to the respiratory disease so far– five of them being residents of the district while three others hailed from Rautahat and Bara district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook