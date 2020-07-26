BIRGUNJ: A 60-year-old Indian national that had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, passed away this morning while undergoing treatment. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital, Birgunj.
The deceased who was currently staying at Adarshanagar in Birgunj Metropolitan City-10 was diabetic and had underlying heart ailments.
The patient, on suspicion of having contracted coronavirus infection had gone for PCR test in Narayani Hospital Lab and was awaiting result. However, he was admitted to Birgunj Health Care Hospital after his health deteriorated on Saturday.
After he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies during the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) there, he was referred to Gandak Hospital, informed Dr Uday Narayan Singh, in-charge of Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital.
“The patient was in a critical condition when he was brought to the hospital, we immediately admitted him to the ICU and started treatment,” informed Dr Singh. He was later kept in a ventilator after his condition worsened at around 10:00 pm yesterday, but he breathed his last at 6:00 am today, Dr Singh added. The PCR report is awaited.
Prior to this, Parsa district has recorded eight deaths due to the respiratory disease so far– five of them being residents of the district while three others hailed from Rautahat and Bara district.
DHANGADI, JULY 24 A model holding and isolation centre has been set up in Kailali’s Dhangadi, targeting female citizens. The sub-metropolis has brought into operation the female holding and isolation centre from yesterday. The holding and isolation centre was jointly inaugurated by Dhanga Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 24 Tej Bahadur Gurung, 80, was swept away by Seti Canal at Pokhara’s Dhikalethar today. Gurung, who had left home at 7:30am, was found dead at the source of Duikula in Pokhara-13 at 8:00am, according to District Police Office, Kaski. Kanchha Gurung, 76, of Chumnabri Rural Mu Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 24 Different ministries and agencies under various ministries have been found to have procured different goods and utilities worth over Rs 72 billion without any bidding process. The recently unveiled 57th annual report of the Office of Auditor General (OAG), which is based on Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 24 Gold price in the domestic market hit a record high of Rs 95,800 per tola today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price reached a new peak today going up by Rs 1,300 a tola overnight. On Thursday, gold was at prev Read More...
KATHMANDU: Despite the ongoing pandemic, people in most of the parts of the country are observing Naag Panchami today. It is believed that this day onwards, rain will gradually subside to bring sunnier days. Naag Panchami is the festivity which is marked on Shrawan Shukla Panchami (fifth da Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Nine more persons were detected with the coronavirus infection in Parsa district on Friday evening. Assistant Chief District Officer of Parsa, Lalit Kumar Basnet, confirmed that nine more persons have been detected with the novel virus in the district. The newly infected are between t Read More...
DHANGADHI: Two years have passed since 13-year-old Nirmala Panta of Bhimdatta Municipality-2 in Kanchanpur district was raped and murdered, but the culprit(s) have not been found yet. The victim’s family and others standing together with them, pursuing justice, have become disappointed. Pan Read More...
WASHINGTON: Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump has moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal. At a White House ceremony Friday, Trump signed four executive orde Read More...