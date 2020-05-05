Another Nepali succumbs to coronavirus infection in Britain

LONDON: Another Nepali has succumbed to coronavirus infection in Britain on Monday, taking the death toll of Nepalis in the country to 35.
The deceased, an ex- British Gurkha serviceman and a philanthropist, was admitted to George Eliot Hospital at Nonington after facing health complications last week.
Manager of local Gorkha Palace Restaurant and a social worker Surya Gurung said the infected person was being treated in ICU ward during his last days.
He was famous as a philanthropist in Britain and lived in Aldershot, also worked as a teacher in Nepal for a few years.
He is survived by his wife, one daughter and two sons.