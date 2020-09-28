Another woman succumbs to COVID-19 at BPKIHS

KATHMANDU: A woman infected with COVID-19 succumbed to the disease at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), on Monday morning.
The 38-year-old woman from Dharan Sub-metropolitan City of Sunsari district had been undergoing treatment at the emergency ward of the hospital.
She was admitted to the hospital at 11:50 pm on Sunday after developing a high fever, cough, respiratory problems and pneumonia among other symptoms.
The patient tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The hospital shared that although no long term complex had been noted in the patient, excessive blood sugar was observed in the lab test.
The patient breathed her last at 5:45 am this morning, according to the hospital.
Meanwhile, it has been arranged to carry out the funeral rites as per the protocol of the hospital.
