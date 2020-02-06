Apex court orders ANFA to halt construction of woman football academy

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court today directed All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) to halt the ongoing construction of a woman football academy (technical centre) in Chandrapur Municipality of Rautahat district.

The court made the decision after a writ petition was filed against the country’s football governing body of encroaching public property for the construction of the facility in the area.

A single bench of justice Puruspottam Bhandari issued the interim order against the writ filed by advocate Sujit KC.

Meanwhile, the court has summoned both the parties for further discussion on the issue on February 12, 2020.

