APF arrests one with illegal pharmaceutical drugs in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: A person was arrested on Tuesday night on the charge of possessing illegal pharmaceutical drugs from Bishrampur Rural Municipality-4 of the district.

The arrestee has been identified as Jivan Kumar Sarraf (21) of Kalaiya Sub-Metropolitan City-5.

Acting on a special tip-off, a border patrolling team of Armed Police Force arrested Sarraf who was attempting to enter the country from India in a motorcycle (Na 5 Pa 3698) at Balirampur, informed Superintendent of Armed Police Force (APF) Dig Bijaya Subedi, chief of APF No. 12 Battalion.

APF found 56 tablets of Nitravet, a Nuvin injection, four Diazwlab injections, four Phenergan injections, and a bottle of Onerex from his possession. Police also seized a bottle filled with suspicious-looking red liquid, an Indian Adhar Card belonging to one Akshay Kumar Tiwari, three Nepali citizenships from his possession, added SP Subedi.

The arrestee and seized items have been handed over to Nepal Police for further investigation, APF Bara said.

