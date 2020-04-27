APF cease contraband drugs including brown sugar from west Nawalparasi

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPARASI: A person has been arrested by the Armed Police Force (APF) for smuggling illicit pharmaceuticals, including brown sugar, in west Nawalparasi, on Monday.

The arrestee has been identified as Seshkant Upadhaya, 34, of Palhi Nandan Rural Municipality-3, informed Superintendent of Police, Bharat Khaniya, at the No. 26 Battalion Headquarters of the APF.

The police have managed to cosfiscate 7.15 kg of brown sugar, 814 pieces of contraband pharmaceuticals, 200 pieces of injections at Bhujbal border checkpoint of Sarawal Rural Municipality from Upadhaya while he was in course of smuggling it from India.

The culprit was intending to cross the border while possessing the drugs hidden in his scooter from an isolated border point amid Indo-Nepal border closure.

Upadhaya’s wife and child, who too were with him, have been remanded in custody and have been handed over to Nepal police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the obtained drugs have been sent to Border Police Chowki at Maheshpura for examination.

