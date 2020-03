Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

DHANKUTA: The body of an Indian national, who had accidentally fallen in Tamor River, has been found seven days after he went missing.

Vinit Sharma, 26, of Bihar in India had gone missing after he fell into the river while taking a selfie, near Gopalpur, Shahidbhumi Rural Municipality-1, Dhankuta.

A crisis management team of the Mulghat-based Armed Police Force (APF) in Dhankuta found Sharma and has been preparing to handover his body to his family.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook