APF seizes two illegal muzzle-loaders in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

Share Now:











BARA: The Armed Police Force (APF) patrol team seized two illegal muzzle-loaders from a nearby jungle area in Nijgadh Municipality-10 of Bara district, on Thursday.

APF Superintendent of Police (SP) Robin Raj Karnajit said the poachers might might have left the home-made weapons after noticing the patrol team in the area.

A patrolling team deployed under the command of Sub-Inspector Narayan Prasad Adhikari seized weapons measuring 55 inch and 45.5 inch respectively today.

Upon recovery, the weapons were handed-over to the District Police Office, Bara, for further investigation and action, SP Karanjit shared.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook