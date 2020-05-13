APF team leaves for Darchula to set up border outpost

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: A team of Armed Police Force (APF) has left for Darchula district to setup a Border outpost (BOP) for securing the border around the Lipulek area, today.

APF’s BOP is being set up at Chhangru of Byas Rural Municipality in Darchula district.

The APF contingent that is being airlifted to Chhangru today by a Nepali Army’s MI-17 helicopter, will be mobilised for border security in the area to counter the Indian action of unilaterally constructing and inaugurating a road by encroaching on Nepali territory.

Chief of APF Nepal No. 50 Company, Deputy Superintendent of APF Dambar Bahadur Bista, said the team consisting 25 members would be mobilised under the command of Police Inspector Mili Bahadur Chand.

Although the government had decided to keep a BOP at Chhangru in November last year itself, it could not be implemented till date following the lockdown.

In November-December, the government had decided to increase the number of BOPs from 107 to 114 at the borders.

Following the decision, only 13 BOPs have been established at different places, said APF spokesman, Deputy Inspector General, Prabin Kumar Shrestha.

