Applied for 2021 US Diversity Visa? Check the results on Saturday at 21:45

Published: June 05, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The results for the Electronic Diversity Visa (EDV) for the year 2021 will be out on Saturday, the US embassy in Nepal stated.

It has been learnt that the results of the visa lottery will be available at 9:45 pm on Saturday.

Furthermore, it was informed by the embassy that the applicants can access the results by logging into https://dvprogram.state.gov using their confirmation number.

Every year, the US allows 50,000 people from countries with low rates of immigration to legally enter the country on its Diversity Visa program.

