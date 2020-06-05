Applied for 2021 US Diversity Visa? Check the results on Saturday at 21:45

KATHMANDU: The results for the Electronic Diversity Visa (EDV) for the year 2021 will be out on Saturday, the US embassy in Nepal stated.
It has been learnt that the results of the visa lottery will be available at 9:45 pm on Saturday.
Furthermore, it was informed by the embassy that the applicants can access the results by logging into https://dvprogram.state.gov using their confirmation number.
नेपाली समय अनुसार भोलि राति ०९:४५ बजे डाइभर्सिटी भिसा(डिभी) २०२१ को नतिजा प्रकाशन हुँदैछ। नतिजा थाहा पाउन कृपया भोली जेठ २४ रातिको ०९:४५ बजेपछि तपाईंले डिभी भर्दाको समयमा प्राप्त गर्नुभएको कन्फर्मेसन नम्बर प्रयोग गरी https://t.co/fKzs0pT00j मा हेर्नुहोला। pic.twitter.com/CsnsvqxN7B
— U.S. Embassy Nepal (@USEmbassyNepal) June 5, 2020
यदि तपाईंले सो नम्बर बिर्सनुभएको छ भनेपनि "Forgot Confirmation Number" मा क्लिक गरी मागेको विवरण दिंदा तपाईंको नतिजा हेर्न मिल्छ।
— U.S. Embassy Nepal (@USEmbassyNepal) June 5, 2020
Every year, the US allows 50,000 people from countries with low rates of immigration to legally enter the country on its Diversity Visa program.
KATHMANDU: Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Girirajmani Pokharel, has said decision regarding the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) and examination of Grade 11 and 12 would be taken within a week. In a virtual discussion organized by Education Journalists Network on Thursday, M Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 4 As many as 27 COVID-19 infected persons, including four women, were discharged from Koshi Hospital of Biratnagar today after they recovered from the disease. Seven of the persons discharged are from Jhapa, six from Morang, four each from Sunsari and Dhankuta, and three are f Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has penalised private telecom Ncell for operating value added services (VAS) without its consent. A recent meeting of the board of NTA decided to penalise Ncell with Rs 500,000 for operating VAS like ‘Love Detector’ and ‘Magic Vo Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 After facing some major technical glitches, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has postponed the date to launch its mobile application to Sunday. Earlier, it was scheduled to launch the application last Tuesday. Anil Shrestha, technical director at NEA, said they faced some Read More...
MEXICO CITY: The number of new novel coronavirus infections in Mexico reported on Thursday surpassed the record set just the previous day, and officials reported 816 more deaths as the pandemic engulfs Latin America's major nations. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier defend Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has added 1.25 megawatts of electricity generated by the solar project in Nuwakot to the national transmission system. With this latest development, the 25MW project has formally come into operation from today. The electricity generated by th Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 Former President of All Nepal Football Association Narendra Shrestha and current executive committee Vice-president Pankaj Nembang have written to Federation of International Football Association and Asian Football Confederation regarding ANFA President Karma Tsering Sherpa’s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 4 The Government of Nepal said its attention had been drawn to a press statement released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights yesterday on freedom of expression during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which a brief reference was made about Nepal. Issuing a press r Read More...