Armed Police Force increasing BOPs

MAHOTTARI, SEPTEMBER 6

The armed police force has been increasing the number of border outposts as the infection of COVID-19 increases in Province 2.

The APF is working to increase the number of BOPs from the existing 50 to 123, according to chief of the APF battalion in Chinnamasta DIG Krishnabhakta Brahmacharya.

The BOPs are being increased as the need to increase vigilance to check illegal activities in the border area.

Province 2 shares 464 kilometres with India and 73 new BOPs are being added in three phases, said DIG Brahmacharya.

The first phase will see 12 news posts to be followed by 24 and 37 in the second and third phases respectively.

Since the outbreak of COV- ID-19 in the province, the APF has also set up 59 forward operating bases at various border transit points of the province.

