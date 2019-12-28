APF removing illegal structures along Nepal-India border

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, December 27

Armed Police Force in coordination with Indian security forces started removing physical structures constructed on the encroached 32-kilometre Dasgaja area in Rautahat, along the Nepal-India border from today.

APF personnel have started vacating cowsheds, huts, shops and shanties that were unlawfully built at Dasgaja area. APF 11 Number Gan said the campaign to remove structures built on the encroached land had started from Rautaht’s western border area. For a long time, locals from both sides had been occupying most parts of the Dasgaja area for private use.

The law has it that neither side can build any physical structure in Dasgaja area. But, the Indian side has constructed a customs check-point, besides the Miteri Bridge in Dasgaja area. The customs point is illegally built. APF SP Rabin Raj Karnajit said they had launched a campaign to remove unlawful structures and vacate the border area. “We have started a drive to remove structures along the border and keep border pillars updated and intact,” he said.

