Army signs deal with China for procurement of 2.25bn worth med supplies

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Army has a signed a procurement agreement to bring home 342 tons of medical supplies, amounting to over Rs 2.25 billion ($18.44M), from China.

The supplies will be procured via government to government process.

An agreement was reached on Sunday on the quantity which would be dispatched within a week on payment of the cost of supplies, according to NA Spokesperson Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey.

While the critical equipment will arrive in the first phase, other materials will be sent in batches owing to the huge size of the order

Nepal government will receive the goods from Guangzhou in China.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook