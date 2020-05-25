Armyworms destroy maize in Dhading

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Dhading, May 24

American army worms have destroyed standing maize crops in various parts of Dhading district, leaving the farmers worried.

Ram Bahadur Karki, a farmer in Galchhi Rural Municipality, said the insects destroyed maize in 1,200 ropani land at Kalleritar. He said it was urgent to take prompt action to control the pests. Karki said farmers had planted the crop three times after the worms destroyed maize on their farms.

Similarly, Naresh Khatiwada said the insects had destroyed the crop cultivated in nine ropani land. “Farmers may face famine if these insects are not controlled on time,” he added.

Agriculture Technician Tika Ram Khatiwada at Galchhi Rural Municipality said almost all farmers in the rural municipality have been facing the problem. “Farmers affected by pests have been visiting the rural municipality office on a daily basis demanding immediate action,” he said. Dhading Agriculture Knowledge Centre Officer Jaya Ram Adhikari said the worms have been destroying maize not only in Galchhi, but also in Dhunibensi Municipality, Thakre, Gajuri, Benighat and Siddhalekh, among other local levels of the district.

Siddhalekh Rural Municipality’s Agriculture Development Officer Chhabilal Gurung said the worms had destroyed not only maize but also other seasonal crops in several parts of the district.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook