Armyworms destroy maize in Dhading

Dhading, May 24
American army worms have destroyed standing maize crops in various parts of Dhading district, leaving the farmers worried.
Ram Bahadur Karki, a farmer in Galchhi Rural Municipality, said the insects destroyed maize in 1,200 ropani land at Kalleritar. He said it was urgent to take prompt action to control the pests. Karki said farmers had planted the crop three times after the worms destroyed maize on their farms.
Similarly, Naresh Khatiwada said the insects had destroyed the crop cultivated in nine ropani land. “Farmers may face famine if these insects are not controlled on time,” he added.
Agriculture Technician Tika Ram Khatiwada at Galchhi Rural Municipality said almost all farmers in the rural municipality have been facing the problem. “Farmers affected by pests have been visiting the rural municipality office on a daily basis demanding immediate action,” he said. Dhading Agriculture Knowledge Centre Officer Jaya Ram Adhikari said the worms have been destroying maize not only in Galchhi, but also in Dhunibensi Municipality, Thakre, Gajuri, Benighat and Siddhalekh, among other local levels of the district.
Siddhalekh Rural Municipality’s Agriculture Development Officer Chhabilal Gurung said the worms had destroyed not only maize but also other seasonal crops in several parts of the district.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhair Read More...
KATHMANDU: Covid-19 has lead to a casualty of 117 Nepalis globally, three of them in Nepal, as per data maintained by the Non-Resident Nepalis Associalion, till Saturday evening. As many as 21 Nepalis succumbed to the disease last week alone. Of the 21 fatalities reported, nine cases hailed from Read More...
The government has issued its policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2020/21. Based on the policy and programmes, the government formulates the annual budget, fiscal policy and monetary policy. Although the government seems to be strong in formulating its policies and programmes, its i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ambassador of Nepal to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya has been honoured with the 'Ambassador of the year award 2019-20' in Israel. She was honoured by the Ambassadors Club of Israel. Dr Shakya is reportedly the first ambassador from an Asian country to be honoured with the award. She was appoi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has declared Monday a public holiday on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of Ramadan -- the month-long fasting. Government of Nepal had earlier decided on announcing a public holiday on Sunday. However, acco Read More...
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday. The meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Milit Read More...
JERUSALEM: The corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu opens on Sunday in a Jerusalem court, where he will become the first serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution, in a case he calls a political witch-hunt. Netanyahu is required to appear for the session in Jerusalem District Read More...
LOS ANGELES: A sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi movie blockbuster "Avatar" will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV production came to halt around the g Read More...