Around 2,000 Nepalis stranded in India returning home

BAITADI: Nepali migrant workers, who were stranded in various border towns in India due to lockdown, are returning home after a month, today.

Around 2,000 Nepalis had been living in quarantine in Jhulaghat, Dharchula and other towns in Pithoragarh of India following the enforcement of lockdown.

According to Chief District Officer (CDO) of Baitadi, Ananda Poudel, 837 Nepalis are entering the district through Jhulaghat transit point while 1,061 people came through Dharchula transit point, said CDO of Darchula, Yadunath Poudel.

Both the CDOs have informed that Nepalis who are living in quarantine facilities in India and want to return home would be allowed to come home.

The returnees will be asked to maintain social distance and their health would be examined upon arrival. They will also be put into quarantine for 14 days before subjecting them to rapid diagnostic test (RDT).

