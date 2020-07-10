Prakash Singh

BAJURA: As rivers continue to swell owing to incessant rainfall, dozens of suspension bridges in Bajura have suffered damages and are at risk of collapsing.

Half a dozen bridges across Karnali River, including the bridge connecting Wai of Swamikartika and Badhu of Himali Rural Municipality, Gotri-Sapptaa bridge, bridges connecting Rugin, Mugu, Bajura, Humla – face risk from the swelling rivers, informed Chair of Swamikartik Rural Municipality, Chiranjibi Shahi.

Moreover, locals share that despite the threat at hand, they are compelled to use the bridges in Achham, Bajurgaad, Guigaad, Kordaligaad, Ghatmuna, Bhauli Khola, Dahakot, Maure, Daiya of Kotilaa to commute.

In Taprisera, the river is flowing above the bridge, causing issues with mobility at Tribeni Municipality and Budhiganaga Municipality.

Along with this, Martadi Bazaar, which is at a neighbourhood of Bahuli River, is also on high alert. The flood in the river has caused the roads to the bazaar to crumble.

