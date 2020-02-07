Arrest warrant issued against RM chair, six others

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Panchthar, February 6

An FIR has been filed against Panchthar’s Kummayak Rural Municipality chairperson Jaya Bahadur Chemjong and six others on charge of feticide.

Claiming that the rural municipality chief and six others coerced her to undergo abortion, the victim filed the FIR at the District Police Office today. The victim, who is from the Dalit community said she had conceived following love marriage with a staffer at local branch of Mega Bank.

According to the District Police Office, Panchthar Chief Siddharaj Neupane, they have received an arrest warrant against all the seven from district administration office.

Police said Chemjong was out of contact before the FIR was filed. Police haven’t disclosed the names of other six persons fearing possible damage to the investigation process.

The victim has mentioned in the FIR that she had tied the knot with the staffer of the Mega Bank, who is from Chhetri caste.

They got married at a local temple in last July. Sources said the RM chairperson had pressured the victim to undergo abortion at the behest of the guardians of her husband.

