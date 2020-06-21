Arun river partially blocked following landslide, people left stranded

BHOJPUR: The landslide at Oyang of Makalu Rural Municipality-2 and 4 in Sankhuwasabha has partially blocked the Arun river leading to displacement of families around the area.
According to Deputy Superintendent (DSP) at the Sakhuwasabha District Police Office, Nawaraj Malla, the landslide caused a 300-meter-wide artificial lake in the Arun River as the water logged due to the mudslide.
As many as seven members from the Prakash Rai’s family have been displaced by the landslide on Sunday.
Likewise, Hiralal Rai’s house and the cowshed of Birkha Bahadur Rai were evacuated due to high risk, informed Malla.
The displaced family, however, has been shifted to a safer area.
Police have also urged the residents from Pukhuwa, Heluwabesi, Chewabesi, Manakamana, and other areas near the river banks, to stay safe and remain vigilant.
