At least six killed, dozens injured in Dhading truck accident

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: At least six persons lost their lives and dozens were injured when a truck they were travelling in met with an accident at Maidibhanjayang in Nilakantha Municipality-9 in Dhading district on Tuesday.

However, Police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons.

The truck (Ga 1 Kha 8012) ferrying more than 40 persons, returning to Dhadingbesi, district headquarters, after offering prayers at a temple in Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality-4, lost control and tumbled onto the roadside, killing six and injuring dozens of others, this afternoon, police said.

All the injured persons are undergoing treatment at local health facilities, the District Police Office, Dhading, said.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Road accidents are common in Nepal due to poorly maintained vehicles, pathetic road condition, violation of traffic rules among others.

