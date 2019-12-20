Athbiskot Municipality acting CAO assaulted, ward chair held

Himalayan News Service

Jajarkot, December 19

Rukum Paschim’s Athbiskot Municipality acting Chief Administration Officer Ram Bahadur KC was assaulted last evening.

KC was attacked near Radi Bazaar while he was heading home after completing office work at about 06:00pm. He received injuries on his head.

Police said KC was being treated at the District Hospital in Salle, following first-aid treatment at a local health facility. According to the victim, he was attacked by Athbiskot Municipality-3 ward Chair Kesharman BK’s brothers Gopal and Harish.

After the victim filed an FIR at Rukum Pashchim District Police Office today, claiming that he was assaulted at the behest of the ward chair, police, acting on the FIR filed, has arrested the ward chair from his home and said a search for the attackers was under way.

Meanwhile, employees working at the municipality have protested against the attack on their colleague by issuing a press statement. They have warned that they would not return to work until action was taken against the guilty.

A version of this article appears in print on December 20, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

