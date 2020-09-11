Authorities told to expedite establishment of hospitals

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 10

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to 649 local levels, directing them to expedite the process of establishing COVID-19 temporary hospitals as per the decision of COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund Operation Committee.

The MoFAGA said the committee had already released Rs one million to each of the 649 local levels, which lack a hospital, for establishing five-bed hospitals in each local level amid the coronavirus pandemic. An officer at the Financial Administration Section of MoFAGA said the aforementioned local levels would build the hospital in line with the COVID-19 Temporary Hospital Operation Guidelines, 2020.

Almost all districts and local levels have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contagion continues to spike despite various measures adopted by the government and local administrations, thereby leading to inadequacy of hospital beds for accommodating patients. According to MoFAGA, the 649 local levels may spend Rs 200,000 per bed from the budget of one million rupees allocated for the establishment of a five-bed temporary hospital. The shortfall amount will be borne by the local levels concerned.

In addition to the temporary hospital, the authorities concerned and local governments will utilise basic health service centres, health posts, primary health care centres, community buildings and makeshift homes for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

As per the guidelines, the temporary hospital will have five beds, essential drugs, a doctor, two nurses and an office assistant. A budget of one million rupees allocated to each of the 649 local levels would be effective for three months.

