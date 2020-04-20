Automatic sanitisation tunnel instaled at Pokhara Health Science Academy

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: An automatic sanitisation tunnel has been instaled at the Pokhara Health Science Academy (Western Zonal Hospital) premises, on Monday.

The tunnel installed with the help of Progressive Engineers Association of Nepal (PEAN), was handed over to Dr. Buddhi Bahadur Thapa , vice chancellor of the Academy by former health minister and federal lawmaker Khagaraj Adhikari, today morning

Earlier on Sunday, Nepal Engineering Association (NEA), Gandaki had installed such tunnel at the Pokhara Metropolitan city office.

The tunnel will disperse solution for five seconds, after one enters, and disinfect the exterior of the body and clothes, informed PEAN chair Mahendra Bahadur Godar, adding that the tunnel was installed at the hospital considering heavy movement of people in the premises. The tunnel is placed at the eastern gate of the hospital.

The automatic tunnel will help curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection, informed Vice Chancellor, Dr. Thapa and said that the Academy will properly and carefully handle the maintenance of the machine.

The tunnel was built at a cost of Rs 150,000.

