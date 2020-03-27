‘Avoid thronging hospitals for minor ailments’

Himalayan News Service

Jajarkot, March 26

The health authority in Jajarkot has urged the general public to avoid reaching out to the hospital except in case of emergency.

“As hospital is a place where sick people, including possible coronavirus-suspects come, anyone visiting the hospital even for normal health check-up is likely to face the risk of contracting the disease. Therefore, the office has urged the public not to visit the hospital except in case of emergency during these times characterised by the fear of novel coronavirus pandemic,” read a notice issued by Jajarkot Health Service Office.

“In case of blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, among other diseases, it’s better to keep using the drugs they are taking now rather than coming for follow-up,” said office Chief Tikaram Jaisi. “Those who have normal cases related to teeth, mouth and tongue and those suffering from minor cases of common cold can stay home and opt for some simple treatment for now, keeping in view the present scenario,” he said.

Meanwhile, health workers at the district hospital have voiced concerns about the lack of protective gear needed for attending to patients afflicted by critical disease, such as the coronavirus.

“There is nothing by way of protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, caps, face masks, boots and hand sanitisers for us,” said health workers.

It is also important to note that the hospital with a total of 65 staffers has just 18 persons working now. Though a 30-bed quarantine centre has been set up here in view of any possible coronavirus case, the hospital lacks manpower, drugs and necessary equipment.

“We have sought PPE from the Health Ministry, but as nothing of that sort has arrived, it has created a problem,” said Chief District Officer Janakraj Panta.

Although the government imposed a lockdown, it has not been fully observed in the district. While the district headquarters wears a deserted look after police prevented people from coming out of their homes, the restrictive provision is said to have had little impact on people’s movement and activities as in normal days.

