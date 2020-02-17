Awareness drive proving effective, thanks to CDO

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, February 16

Bajura Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane has been taking part in the awareness campaign against Chhaupadi custom in the district.

CDO Neupane reached out to villagers and informed them about the legal action they could face for practising Chhaupadi. He directed people’s representatives to take necessary action if villagers refused to demolish Chhau huts and insisted on keeping women in Chhau sheds. He also told them to block government facilities to people who did not follow the directives of the authority concerned.

CDO Neupane encouraged government employees to continue the awareness campaign to eradicate Chhaupadi from the district.

Deputy Mayor in Tribeni Municipality Radhika Sunar said the campaign against Chhau became more effective after the CDO himself reached the villages and spread awareness. She said Chhau huts had been demolished with the help of local people’s representatives along with police.

Similarly, awareness campaign has also been launched in government offices. Staffers have been creating awareness among service seekers against Chhau custom in different government offices of Martadi.

According to District Ayurveda Health Centre Chief Dikshya Bhandari, staffers convinced patients who reached the health facility to root out the ill practice.

