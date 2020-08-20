Ayurveda medicines in shambles due to provincial government’s negligence

Karnali, August 19
The Birendranagar-based Provincial Ayurveda Pharmacy is facing shortage of human resource and physical capital due to sheer neglect on part of the government authorities.
Ayurveda pharmacies have been reeling under negligence after the provincial government integrated its structures into the health offices last year for the purpose of lessening administrative expenses.
Pharmacy Chief Dr Shankar Prasad Rijal said there was no availability of human resources required for the operation of province-level pharmacy. He said the pharmacy had the permanent posts of one doctor, one kabiraj, two baidya, one accountant, one lab assistant and two helpers. However, the postings are not adequate to run the pharmacy in a full-fledged manner.
Though Karnali Province Ministry of Social Development was approached for arrangement of additional human resources and physical means the issue has not yet been addressed, he added.
“There is no single post in the administration and pharmacy,” Rijal said, adding that “The provincial government transformed Bheri Zonal Ayurveda Pharmacy into the Provincial Ayurveda Hospital but did not pay attention to its upgradation which had relegated the entire Ayurveda sector of the province to the back-burner”.
All the machines available at the pharmacy have not been put to use due to lack of proper human resources.
The Department of Health Service had provided some equipment used for manufacturing tablets and packaging medicines 23 years ago. Only one of them is working now.
On a daily basis, 150 patients visit the pharmacy for services. According to Dr Rijal, collection and processing of herbals available at the local level have not been carried out due to lack of human and physical resources.
There is a demand to upgrade the pharmacy to a 50-bed hospital.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kavre, August 18 The crusher industries in Kavre, which were being run illegally for years, were monitored thrice this year. During that time, a district-level monitoring team had asked the crusher industries to collect legal documents in three days and meet the new standards. District Coor Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has revealed that it has found some milk products, among other products, being sold in the market that are of highly substandard quality. As per the annual report of DoFTQC, it had collected around 3,198 samples for qua Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Overview Corruption can broadly be defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Corruption ranges from the broad term of misuse of power and authority to moral decay. In simple terms, corruption may be described as an act of bribery or the use of public power Read More...
BERLIN: The head of Germany's vaccines regulator said some groups of people living in Germany could be vaccinated early next year against the coronavirus that has killed hundreds of thousands and wreaked havoc on the global economy. More than half a dozen drugmakers around the world are condu Read More...
KATHMANDU: The 154th birth anniversary of the national luminary Yuvakavi (the Youth Poet) Motiram Bhatta is being observed today through literary events. However, no formal programme has been organised this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bhatta was born this day on Kushe Aunsi (National Read More...
DHARAN: BP Koirala Institute of Health Science, Dharan has confirmed one death due to Covid-19, on Wednesday. The 71-year-old female from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-15, Sunsari, died at 11:15 am during the course of treatment. She is the first person to have died from coronavirus infection in D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Final rites of Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire has been carried out today. He passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 101 years. The national poet has been cremated at Pashupati Aryaghat with state honours, this afternoon. The late poet's sons, Indiwar and Rajiv Ghimire, lit the Read More...
SEOUL: South Korea reported on Wednesday its highest daily rise in novel coronavirus cases since early March as outbreaks from churches around the capital spread, prompting a warning of a nationwide wave of infections. The 297 new infections mark the sixth straight day of triple-digit increases Read More...