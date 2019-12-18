Ayurvedic treatment gaining popularity in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: More people are visiting the District Ayurved Health Centre in Bajura of late with locals finding the alternative health service beneficial in solving their health problems.

Ganga Nepali, 45, of Badimalika Municipality-9 was suffering from body aches and nerve-related ailments. She visited the District Hospital, Bajura and various pharmaceuticals in the hope of finding a cure to her health problems, but to no avail. Recently, she visited the Ayurved Health Centre and underwent treatment there, following which she has started feeling better.

Nepali said, “I have started to feel well again after undergoing treatment at the Ayurved Centre for the first time. I feel much better than how I did before. I had to pay for the Out Patient Department (OPD) ticket at the hospital and also for the medicines. However, everything at the Centre is free of cost, which is an added benefit.”

Deepak Sunar, an employee at the Forest Division Office, Bajura has a similar story to tell. Sunar shared that he had been suffering from backache for which he visited medical shops and took medicines. Not feeling any improvement in his condition, he went to the Ayurved Centre and underwent treatment there. “I feel well after undergoing the ayurvedic treatment,” said Sunar.

There was a time when there were no patients at the Centre. Many were not even aware of the alternative treatment that the District Ayurved Health Centre carried out. Employees there would be seen basking in the sun in lack of patients and work.

However, the circumstance has changed now. Central member of the Federation of Non-government Organisations in the district, Kashi BK, said many people come to the Centre now seeking treatment of their conditions.

The Centre is giving health services to the locals free of cost. According to Dikshya Bhandari, acting chief at the Centre, in an average, 15 patients visit the Centre for treatment on a daily basis. “The number of patients have considerably increased, possibly owing to the fact that they feel improvement in their conditions post treatment here. Rise in the number of patients could also be attributed to promotion and improved management.”

Various kinds of health conditions are treated at the Centre such as arthritis, digestive problems including gastritis, pulmonary illnesses, cough and cold, sinusitis, piles, skin diseases, gynaecological problems, hypertension, among others, added Bhandari.

Additionally, the Centre is also providing ayurvedic supplements to lactating mothers to increase milk supply and mineral supplements to elderly citizens.

Deputy mayor of Badimalika Municipality Kabita Bista said that she has also been visiting the Ayurved Centre for treatment and has received good results.

There is a lack of awareness in the district regarding this form of treatment, and after much effort, people’s attention has been drawn towards it. Acting chief Bhandari stated that further steps would be taken to inform people at the local levels about Ayurvedic treatment and its benefits.

(Translated by Priyanka Adhikari)

