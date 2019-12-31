Baglung District Secretary of Biplav-led group surrenders

Nepal | December 31, 2019

Published: December 31, 2019 12:19 pm On: Nepal
Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BAGLUNG: Baglung District Secretary of youth organisation, close to Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal, surrendered himself at the District Administration Office, Baglung.

Sahal Bahadur Sunar of Galkot Municipality-4 surrendered himself at the District Administration Office on Monday in presence of Chief District Officer Luk Bahadur Chhetri, Superintendent of Police, Nabaraj Bhatta, among other officials.

A press release issued by Sunar reads, “Expressing commitment not to involve in activities against constitution and law, I announce to leave the Biplav-led party.”

The District Court on Sunday had ordered to release Sunar on 15,000 bail.

