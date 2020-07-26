Baglung landslide update: One dead, another still missing

POKHARA: Out of two persons who went missing after being buried by a landslide at Baglung Municipality-1on Saturday night, the body of one has been found near Nirayaghat of Banpa-1 Ramrekha, on Sunday morning.
A landslip fell onto an excavator, a tipper (Ga 1 Kha 4637) and a tractor (Dha 1 Cha 47) that were loading mud at the time of the incident at 8:30 pm yesterday, informed Superintendent of Police, Sharada Prasad Chaudhary, Chief of District Police Office, Baglung.
The body of the 25-year-old tipper driver, resident of Baglung Municipality-5, was found at 9.30 am, today. Search for the missing tractor driver Nirmal Pun is underway, said Police Inspector Deepak Rijal of the District Police Office, Baglung.
The tipper driver and tractor driver went missing while the excavator driver was able to escape safely.
A team of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force were deployed to the site for rescue operations immediately after the incident was reported.
Rescue operations were being hampered due to continuous landslides and risky terrain, informed Inspector Rijal.
