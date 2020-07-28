Baglung landslides leave four dead

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Four persons have been killed in various landslide incidents triggered by incessant rainfall in Baglung district, on Tuesday morning.

13-year-old Khim Bahadur BK and his 12-year-old sister Rita BK passed away after being buried by the landslide while they were asleep in the house at Tamankhola Rural Municipality-2.

Their severely injured mother Hom Kumari BK is currently undergoing treatment in the district while their father Paal Bahadur BK is currently employed in a foreign country, informed police.

Moreover, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Regmi of Baglung Police informed that 5-year-old Samir Pariyar also died when a house in Nisikhola Rural Municipality-1 was buried by a landslide.

Police further informed that the body of woman — close to the age of 60 and whose identity is yet to be ascertained — has been found near a river in Nisikhola Rural Municipality.

