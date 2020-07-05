Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: A 29-year-old who died on Saturday night in Dhorpatan Municipality-4 of Baglung has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

A PCR test conducted at State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara confirmed his infection hours after his death, informed Suraj Gurau, Chief of the Health Office, Baglung.

The deceased, a resident of Nishikhola Rural Municipality-4 — who had been suffering from lung related complications for long — frequently traveled to India for treatment. Just before the lockdown, failing to get the required treatment, he returned from India following which he had been quarantined at Chhoregaon secondary school in the district.

Earlier, he was kept in the quarantine facility in Uttarganga secondary school. When his health stated to worsen, he was home-quarantined at his in-laws place and later moved to Chhoregaon secondary school. Reports of all three family members have come negative for the infection.

With this, the number of people dying from the contagion has reached four in the Gandaki province.

